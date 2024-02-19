FOTO – Ufficiale l’approdo di Calzona sulla panchina azzurra: foto dall’account ufficiale della SSC Napoli

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Francesco Calzona è stato ufficializzato anche dalle pagine social della SSC Napoli.

Grafica ad hoc dedicata al nuovo tecnico, che rimarrà contemporeamente alla guida della Nazionale slovacca nei panni di CT.

Articolo precedenteDi Marzio – Cambio orario allenamento e conferenza: tutti i dettagli della vigilia pre Barcellona
Articolo successivoMoretto – Calzona dirigerà domani il primo allenamento da primo allenatore: ecco tutti i nomi del suo staff

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE