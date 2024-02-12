Sky – Mazzarri non rischia esonero ma Adl vuole di più

Scritto da:
Davide Quagliozzi
-
SKY - Le probabili formazioni di Napoli-Inter

Il Napoli non riesce a trovare la chiave per risolvere i problemi, nelle ultime 5 trasferte il Napoli ha fatto solo un punto senza mai segnare un gol. Ma secondo Sky Sport il club azzurro dovrebbe ancora conferenza Mazzarri che non è a rischio.

Articolo precedenteIl Roma – rientro di Osimhen, ecco la data

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE