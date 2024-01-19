ULTIM’ORA – Traorè è atterrato a Riyad! Sarà disponibile per la finale di Supercoppa

Il Napoli si prepara a sfidare l’Inter in finale di Supercoppa Italiana.

In questi minuti è arrivato in Arabia Hamed Traorè che lunedì sarà tra i convocati per la sfida con l’Inter.

