Sky – Il Napoli riflette sul mercato: si prospetta un addio in difesa

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-
meluso

Secondo quanto riporta Sky Sport, il Napoli sta sondando il terreno in vista del mercato sia in entrata che in uscita. Chi potrebbe lasciare gli azzurri è il difensore norvegese Leo Ostigard, pronto per essere sostituito da un nuovo centrale.

Articolo precedenteSky – Ag. Meret: “Rinnovo? Dialogo aperto col Napoli, Alex vuole restare”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE