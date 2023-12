Romano – Napoli in contatto con l’Udinese per Samardzic. Sarà decisivo un dettaglio

🇷🇸 Napoli are in contact with Udinese for Lazar Samardzić, one of the names in list for the midfield.



Player’s decision will be crucial to see if deal can happen or not but meanwhile Napoli will try to advance with Udinese.



🔒 Elmas to Leipzig, 100% sealed.@MatteMoretto 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/WO1ymivUVl