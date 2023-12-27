Napoli: Victor Osimhen ha avuto un giorno di permesso, il motivo

Da come annunciato sul account Twitter ufficiale del Napoli Victor Osimhen ha ottenuto un giorno di permesso per poter raggiungere la sua famiglia prima di andare in ritiro con la nazionale nigeriana per la coppa d’Africa

