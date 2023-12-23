Ferrara: “Basta pensare allo scudetto, ci sono troppi punti da recuperare”

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-
Foto Cecilia Fabiano/ LaPresse 11/05/2022 Roma, Italia Sport Calcio Juventus vs Inter - Finale Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2021/2022 - Stadio Olimpico di Roma Nella foto: Ciro Ferrara Photo Cecilia Fabiano/ LaPresse May 11, 2022 Rome, Italy Sport Soccer Juventus vs Inter - Frecciarossa Italian Cup Final 2021/2022 - Olympic stadium of Rome In the pic: Ciro Ferrara

Ferrara, ex giocatore del Napoli, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni alla Gazzetta dello Sport sul momento attuale del Napoli. Queste le sue parole: “Ormai non bisogna più pensare allo scudetto, ci sono troppi punti da recuperare. Il traguardo da raggiungere è la qualificazione in Champions assolutamente alla portata. La favorita per lo scudetto è l’Inter“.

Articolo precedenteGazzetta – Il Pocho come Diego: crisi a Punta del Este
Articolo successivoTuttosport – Mazzocchi in azzurro dopo Natale, manca solo un dettaglio

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE