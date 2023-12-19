LIVE Napoli-Frosinone: primo possesso palla è per i ciociari

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-
DECEMBER 2023, Napoli-Cagliari, fonte foto: SSC Napoli, profilo ufficiale Facebook

L’arbitro fischia l’inizio del match valevole per gli ottavi di Coppa Italia col primo possesso palla per i ciociari.

Articolo precedenteIezzo: “Meret è un ottimo portiere, convincerà tutti gli scettici”
Articolo successivoLIVE Napoli-Frosinone: squillo azzurro con Lindstrom al 15′

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE