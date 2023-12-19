Iezzo: “Meret è un ottimo portiere, convincerà tutti gli scettici”

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Gennaro Iezzo, ex portiere del Napoli, ha rilasciato un’intervista ai microfoni di Kiss Kiss Napoli riguardo ad Alex Meret e il Napoli. Ecco cosa ne pensa:

“Meret è un portiere forte e pian pianino si convincerà anche tutto il popolo napoletano”.

