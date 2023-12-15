Il Mattino – ADL vuole abbassare ulteriormente il monte-ingaggi

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Come riportato dall’edizione odierna del Mattino, ADL sarebbe intenzionato ad abbassare ulteriormente il monte-ingaggi. La sensazione è che tutto si deciderà al termine della stagione, nel bene o nel male.

