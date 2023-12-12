LIVE Napoli-Braga: Napoli in vantaggio al minuto 8 con un autogol!

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Il Napoli passa in vantaggio con l’autogol fortuito del difensore del Braga sul cross teso di Politano al minuto numero 8.

