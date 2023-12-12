LIVE Napoli-Braga: ammonito Braza su fallo per Rrahmani al 19esimo

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

L’attaccante del Braga Braza commette un fallo alquanto rischioso nei confronti di Rrahamani e si becca il cartellino giallo il giocatore della squadra portoghese.

