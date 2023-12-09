Di Lorenzo sui social: “Tanta delusione, meritavamo di più. Ora tutti Uniti!”

Salvatore Moriello
Dopo la sconfitta contro la Juventus, il capitano del Napoli Giovanni Di Lorenzo ha pubblicato su Instagram un post. Questa la didascalia: “La delusione è tanta, meritavamo di più. Ora più che mai, UNITI!”

