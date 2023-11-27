Repubblica: ecco il motivo perché Osimhen non ha messo la maschera

Scritto da:
Davide Quagliozzi
-

Secondo quanto riportato da Repubblica, Osimhen ha deciso di voltare pagina, infatti nella partita contro l”Atalanta, il Nigeriano non ha messo la sua famosa maschera che lo ha accompagnato dopo il tremendo infortunio.

