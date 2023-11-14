Messaggio di Zuniga per Mazzarri: “Grande Mazzarone, ci siamo!”

Juan Camilo Zuniga ha mandato anche lui (dopo Christian Maggio) un messaggio sul suo profilo Instagram per il ritorno di Walter Mazzarri sulla panchina del Napoli. Ecco le sue parole: “Grande Mazzaroneeeee, ci siamooo Forza Napoliiii”.

