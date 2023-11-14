ADL ha lasciato gli studi della Filmauro: bocca cucita prima dell’annuncio del nuovo tecnico

Il Presidente De Laurentiis ha da poco lasciato gli studi della Filmauro. Nessuna dichiarazione ai giornalisti presenti, attesa nelle prossime ore per l’annuncio del nuovo tecnico. A riportarlo è Sky Sport.

