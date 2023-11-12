LIVE — Napoli-Empoli: ultimo cambio, entra anche Mario Rui

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

All’83’ Rudi Garcia effettua il suo ultimo cambio: entra Mario Rui, esce Olivera. La partita è ancora allo 0-0

Articolo precedenteLIVE — Napoli-Empoli: Gran tiro di Linstrom! Berisha dice di no
Articolo successivoLIVE — Napoli-Empoli: gol dell’Empoli. 0-1 al 90′

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE