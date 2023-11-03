Risultati Serie A. Colpaccio Bologna in casa contro la Lazio

Salvatore Moriello
Primo risultato a sorpresa in questo venerdì di Serie A. Il Bologna di Thiago Motta riesce a battere la Lazio e si porta a pari punti con il Napoli, che però ha una partita in meno. Per gli emiliani gol decisivo di Ferguson

