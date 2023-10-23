Il Mattino, possibile chance dal primo Minuto per Lindstrom.

Davide Quagliozzi
Secondo quanto riportato da Il Mattino Garcia potrebbe lasciare in panchina Politano, per dare una chance dal primo Minuto per Lindstrom dopo deludenti prestazioni del calciatore Danese,

