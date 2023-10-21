Live – Si ferma Politano al minuto 83, l’esterno destro si ferma nel corso di una ripartenza, entra Zerbin per lui

Pasquale Arena
Al minuto 83 si ferma Matteo Politano, che assieme a Kvaratskhelia ha contribuito alle 3 reti, grazie a un gol e due assist. Nel corso di una ripartenza il numero 21 si ferma, molto probabilmente per crampi, e viene sostituto da Zerbin.

