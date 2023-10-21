Live – Il Verona accorcia subito le distanze, Darko Lazovic batte Meret e fa 1-3 dopo un errore difensivo

Pasquale Arena
Il Verona al minuto 60 trova il gol dell’1-3 con il serbo Darko Lazovic, che batte Meret dopo un liscio difensivo azzurro. Rrahmani manca la palla che sbatte sulla gamba di Di Lorenzo e arriva sui piedi di Lazovic che a pochi passi da Meret fa gol.

