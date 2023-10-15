Ecco il programma di oggi delle Qualificazioni agli Euro 2024

Scritto da:
Pasquale Serpini
-
Jonathan Moscrop - LaPresse 14 06 2012 Poznan ( Polonia ) Sport Calcio Europei 2012 Polonia e Ukraina - Italia vs. Croazia - Stadio Municipale di Poznan Nella foto: Luca Modric Jonathan Moscrop - LaPresse 14 06 2012 Poznan ( Polonia ) Sport Soccer Euro 2012 Poland and Ukraine - Italy versus Croatia - Municipal Stadium Poznan In the photo: Luca Modric

Ecco di seguito il programma delle gare di oggi valide per le qualificazioni a Euro 2024:

Le gare in programma:
15:00 Georgia-Cipro
18:00 Repubblica Ceca-Faerøerne
18:00 Svizzera-Bielorussia
20:45 Galles-Croazia
20:45 Norvegia-Spagna
20:45 Polonia-Moldavia
20:45 Romania-Andorra
20:45 Turchia-Lettonia

Articolo precedenteVerso Verona-Napoli, cinque grandi dubbi per Garcia. Ci sarà Osimhen?
Articolo successivoTmw – Insigne vuole lasciare la MLS, la situazione

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE