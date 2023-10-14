Milan, Pulisic: “Contro il Genoa gol regolare, ho toccato il pallone con il petto”

Salvatore Moriello
Pulisic, giocatore del Milan, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni alla Gazzetta dello Sport. Queste le sue parole: “Il gol contro il Genoa? La decisione è stata giusta, ho controllato il pallone con il petto ed è scivolato sull’ascella”.

