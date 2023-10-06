Ufficiale – Mario Rui escluso dai convocati del Portogallo

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Mario Rui, terzino sinistro del Napoli, è stato escluso dai convocati del Ct Martinez per le partite di qualificazione a Euro 2024. Dopo 6 partite, i lusitani sono in testa al proprio girone a punteggio pieno.

Articolo precedenteUFFICIALE – I convocati dell’Italia di Spalletti! Out un azzurro
Articolo successivoULTIM’ORA – Piotr Zielinski è diventato cittadino italiano!

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE