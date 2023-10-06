UFFICIALE – I convocati dell’Italia di Spalletti! Out un azzurro

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Sono state rese note le convocazioni per i match che dovrà affrontare la nazionale italiana di Luciano Spalletti. Presenti gli azzurri Meret, Di Lorenzo e Raspadori mentre a sorpresa è stato escluso Politano.

