Live – Arriva il poker azzurro dal dischetto, a segnare al minuto 94 è Matteo Politano che batte Falcone

Scritto da:
Pasquale Arena
-

Al minuto 94 Matteo Politano segna il gol dello 0-4 al Via del mare dal dischetto. Gianluca Gaetano guadagna anche il calcio di rigore dopo il gol di pochi minuti fa, e dal dischetto l’ex Inter batte Falcone dal dischetto spiazzandolo.

