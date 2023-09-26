Alvino: “ADL indagato? Vi dico cosa ne penso”

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Il giornalista Carlo Alvino ha commentato sul suo profilo Twitter la notizia che parla di un’indagine sul falso bilancio di ADL. Ecco cosa ne pensa:

Sarebbe interessante conoscere la genesi di questa NON NOTIZIA … ccà nisciuno é fesso!“.

