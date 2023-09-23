Garcia su Ostigard: “Voleva andare via, l’ho convinto a restare qui”

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Garcia ha parlato in conferenza stampa alla vigilia del match contro il Bologna. Queste le sue parole:Ostigard voleva andare via ma l’ho convinto a restare. Speriamo di recuperare presto Rrahmani, era già infortunato col Kosovo”.

Articolo precedenteNapoli Primavera, i convocati di Mister Tedesco per il match contro il Cosenza

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE