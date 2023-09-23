De Paola: “Il Napoli torna da Braga con tante incertezze”

Salvatore Moriello
De Paola, giornalista, è intervenuto ai microfoni di TMW Radio. Queste le sue parole sul Napoli: “Il Napoli torna da Braga con tante incertezze. La squadra ha cambiato volto e speriamo ci possa essere continuità nei risultati”.

