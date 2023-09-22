Bologna speciale per Rudi Garcia: 100esima panchina in Serie A

Salvatore Moriello
L’allenatore azzurro raggiungerà domenica quota 100 panchine in Serie A. Queste le statistiche: in 99 gare ha collezionato 56 vittorie, 28 pareggi, 15 sconfitte.

