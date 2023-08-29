Schira: “Gaetano verso la permanenza”

Scritto da:
Arianna Giovine
-

La cessione di Gianluca Gaetano che sembrava ormai vicina, potrebbe non avvenire. Il giornalista Nicolò Schira scrive su Twitter: “Gianluca Gaetano è pronto per restare al Napoli”.

