Pistocchi su Lindstrom: “Il Napoli prende in anticipo l’erede di Kvara”

Scritto da:
Arianna Giovine
-

Il giornalista Maurizio Pistocchi ha commentato su Twitter l’arrivo di Jesper Lindstrom: “Mentre gli altri inseguono chi risolve i problemi agli allenatori, il Napoli prende in anticipo l’erede di Kvaratskhelia: Jesper Lindstrom”.

