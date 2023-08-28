Rinnovo Osimhen, manca solo la firma: ingaggio da capogiro

Scritto da:
Arianna Giovine
-

Tutto pronto per il rinnovo di Victor Osimhen, che a breve, apporrà la sua firma. Secondo il Mattino, c’è stata un’altra chiacchierata con la società dove sarebbe stato definito anche il prolungamento contrattuale fino al 2026, a 12 milioni l’anno.

