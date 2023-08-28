De Maggio: “Tentativo in extremis del Napoli per Lo Celso”

Scritto da:
Arianna Giovine
-

Valter De Maggio è intervenuto nel corso di Radio Goal: “Mi arrivano conferme su Lo Celso e il Napoli. Il club azzurro ci proverà fino all’ultimo giorno di mercato per provare a prenderlo”.

Articolo precedenteSky – Lozano, Il PSV offre 10 milioni, ma il Napoli ne chiede 15
Articolo successivoGarcia su Raspadori: “Non ha solo doti offensive, va sfruttato e sono contento di lui”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE