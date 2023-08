🚨#EXCL• Al-Shabab FC are interested in Napoli's 32-year-old Brazilian defender Juan Jesus. 🔵 #ForzaNapoliSempre



💰The Saudi Arabian club plans to make an offer of 7M€ to Napoli for the Brazilian.🇧🇷 https://t.co/VvMZ7vxYPE pic.twitter.com/HbhKIJktAL