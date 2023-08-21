CdS – Napoli, arriva anche Lindstrom!

Scritto da:
Francesco Paudice
-

Questo il titolo dell’edizione odierna del Corriere dello Sport che sottolinea quello che sarebbe un ulteriore importante rinforzo in casa Napoli. L’esterno svedese sarebbe l’acquisto successivo a Gabri Veiga, ormai in dirittura d’arrivo.

Articolo precedenteScotto: “Osimhen una garanzia”
Articolo successivoCdS – Mercato Napoli: Lindstrøm obiettivo concreto, tutto dipenderà da Lozano

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE