Napoli, oggi la ripresa degli allenamenti

Scritto da:
Francesco Paudice
-

Gli azzurri iniziano la preparazione in vista del match contro il Frosinone, il primo del campionato 2023/2024. I Campioni d’Italia si raduneranno nella giornata di oggi a Castelvolturno per dare il via alla settimana di lavoro.

Articolo precedenteSchira – Veiga al Napoli, ci siamo!
Articolo successivoCdS – Il Napoli non molla la presa su Koopmeiners: ADL spera in un’apertura

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE