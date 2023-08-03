Di Marzio – Fatta per Castrovilli al Bournemouth: salta lo scambio con un azzurro

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Come riportato da Gianluca di Marzio, Gaetano Castrovilli sta per diventare un nuovo giocatore del Bournemouth, per una cifra vicina ai 12 milioni. Salta dunque anche un possibile scambio con il Napoli con l’inserimento di Demme nella trattativa.

Articolo precedenteCaiazza: “Il 4-4-2 provato da Garcia in amichevole è durato poco”
Articolo successivoRanking UEFA – L’Italia supera ufficialmente la Germania, ecco la classifica

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE