Dalla Germania – Sfuma Tousart al Napoli: sta per firmare con un club tedesco

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Come riportato da Florian Plettenberg, giornalista di Sky De, Lucas Tousart sarebbe vicino a firmare con l’Union Berlino per una cifra vicina ai 7 milioni di euro. Il francese continuerà quindi la sua avventura in Germania.

Articolo precedenteDurante: “Itakura è l’ideale per il Napoli. Vi spiego il motivo”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE