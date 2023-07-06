Schira: “Il Napoli vuole Le Normand, il punto”

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Nicolò Schira, esperto di mercato, ha scritto sul suo profilo twitter una mossa di mercato del Napoli. Ecco cosa ha dichiarato:

“Il Napoli ha aperto trattative per provare a ingaggiare il difensore centrale di Real Sociedad Robin Le Normand”.

Articolo precedenteUgolini: “Rinnovo Napoli-Di Lorenzo, vi spiego la situazione”
Articolo successivoAg. Udogie: “ADL deve essere un esempio in Italia, vi dico”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE