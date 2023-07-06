Accostato al Napoli, Koch è un nuovo giocatore dell’Eintracht

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Accostato al Napoli Robin Koch lascia il Leeds ma per volare in Germania. Si tratta di un ritorno, visto che il difensore centrale è un ex Friburgo, oggi accasatosi all’Eintracht Francoforte in prestito per un anno.

