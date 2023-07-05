Dalla Germania: Koch va all’Eintracht, niente Napoli per lui

Paolo Graus
Secondo quanto riporta Sky Sport DE, Robin Koch, difensore tedesco del Leeds United, ha accettato l’offerta dell’Eintracht Francoforte, rifiutando il Napoli. Sicuramente un acquisto sfumato in casa azzurra.

