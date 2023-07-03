Ambrosino vicino al ritorno in B: lo vuole un ex Napoli

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Secondo quanto riportato dai colleghi di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Ambrosino sarebbe vicino al ritorno in Serie B. Il giocatore di proprietà del Napoli è reduce da una stagione con il Cittadella e ora sarebbe nel mirino del Parma di Pecchia.

