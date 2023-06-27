Schira: “Il Napoli pronto a cedere un calciatore, ecco chi”

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Nicolò Schira, esperto di mercato, scrive sul suo profilo Twitter una mossa di mercato del Napoli. Ecco di cosa si tratta:

“L’Ascoli è interessato al portiere del Napoli Nikita Contini. Colloqui aperti”.

