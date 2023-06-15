Criscitiello snobba Garcia: “Esonerato in Arabia, vedremo”

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Il direttore di Sportitalia Michele Criscitiello ha commentato la notizia del nuovo allenatore del Napoli sul suo profilo Twitter. Ecco cosa ne pensa: 

“Esonerato in Arabia, alla guida dei campioni d’Italia”.

