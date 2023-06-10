Del Genio: “I due migliori allenatori del Napoli non sono arrivati come prime scelte”

Salvatore Moriello
Del Genio, giornalista sportivo, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni a Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. Queste le sue parole: “I due migliori allenatori, ovvero Sarri e Spalletti, sono arrivati a Napoli non come prime scelte. Magari questa cosa porta bene”.

