If you are a Napoli fan, let us congratulate you on the title in Serie A that was won recently. It was long overdue. There were many articles and news regarding this. But, we want to use this opportunity to take a stroll down memory lane. Victor Osimhen had a wonderful season and again showed that he is one of the best attackers and goalscorers in club football today.

This is why this article will reminisce and discuss the best attackers in the history of Napoli.

Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani is a Uruguayan professional footballer who currently plays for Valencia and the Uruguay national team. He is known for his prolific goalscoring record and ability to play anywhere along the front line. He began his career with Danubio in Montevideo, scoring 10 goals in 27 appearances. In 2007, he moved to Italian side Palermo, where he scored 34 goals in 88 appearances over two seasons. In 2010, Cavani joined Napoli and became one of the most feared strikers in Europe, scoring 104 goals in 138 appearances over three seasons.

He was one of the most beloved players who wore the Napoli shirt.

Slovak Marek Hamsik

Slovak footballer Marek Hamsik is one of the most successful players in the game’s history. He began his career at Brescia Calcio in Italy, making his professional debut in 2004. After two seasons with Brescia, he moved to SSC Napoli, where he quickly established himself as a key player and became team captain.

During his time at Napoli, Hamsik won several trophies including two Coppa Italia titles and a Supercoppa Italiana title. He also set numerous records for the club, including becoming their third all-time leading goalscorer with 121 goals.

Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona is one of the most iconic and celebrated footballers ever. He began his career in 1976, playing for Argentinos Juniors, where he quickly made a name for himself as a talented young player. In 1982, he moved to Boca Juniors and Barcelona in Spain. During his time at Barcelona, Maradona won the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. In 1984, he moved to Napoli in Italy and helped them win their first-ever Serie A title in 1987. He also won two UEFA Cups with Napoli during this period.

He scored 115 goals for Napoli and even though he was not the most orthodox attacker, his legendary attacking skills earned him a place on this list.