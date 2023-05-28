Verona-Empoli, le formazioni ufficiali

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

VERONA (3-4-2-1) – Montipò; Magnani, Hien, Cabal; Terracciano, Veloso, Sulemana, Depaoli; Tameze, Ngonge; Djuric.

EMPOLI (4-2-3-1) – Vicario; Ebuehi, Ismajli, Luperto, Cacace; Haas, Grassi; Akpa Akpro, Fazzini, Cambiaghi; Piccoli.

