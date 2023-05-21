Lecce-Spezia, le formazioni ufficiali

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Umtiti, Gallo; Gonzalez, Blin, Oudin; Strefezza, Colombo, Di Francesco. 

SPEZIA (3-5-2): Dragowski; Wisniewski, Ampadu, Nikolaou, Gyasi; Bourabia, Ekdal, Esposito, Reca; Shomurodov, Nzola. 

