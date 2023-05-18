Il Napoli si complimenta con il Napoli Futsal: il tweet azzurro

Il Napoli Futsal raggiunge le semifinali dei playoff scudetto dopo la vittoria per 5-3 contro Catania. Alla fine della gara, anche la SSC Napoli si è complimentata attraverso un tweet. Ecco il messaggio:

“SE-MI-FI-NA-LE. Grazie ragazzi!

